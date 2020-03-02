WATCH: Iranian pilgrims taunt coronavirus with ‘communal licking’ of religious shrines despite outbreak

Pilgrims to religious shrines in Iran have reportedly attempted to defy fears about the novel coronavirus by licking religious shrines to prove that they will not get sick.

While the city of Qom is the epicentre of #CoronaVirus in Iran, authorities refuse to close down religious shrines there. These pro-regime people are licking the shrines & encouraging people to visit them. Iran's authorities are endangering lives of Iranians & the world pic.twitter.com/s9o6zYhzNQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 29, 2020

A video posted to twitter shows three people, including one who appears to be a child, licking the glass coverings and metal grilles at religious shrines in Qom and Mashhad.

Qom, which is a prominent centre of religious pilgrimage for Shia Muslims, is also the epicentre of the virus in Iran.

“Stop playing with people’s beliefs, coronavirus is nothing in the Shia shrines,” one man is recorded saying at the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom, in response to calls for authorities to close pilgrimage sites amid the outbreak.

