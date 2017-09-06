Watch: Irma Destroys International Airport

Hurricane Irma has destroyed the Princess Juliana International Airport as it barreled through St. Martin.

Photos of the airport, which is well-known for its low-flying aircraft skimming over Maho Beach, show its terminal severely damaged and at least one of its boarding bridges torn apart.

And dramatic footage shows the storm’s 185 mph winds ripping through the airport:

For comparison, here’s video of the airport from 2015:

The runways are littered with twisted steel and pieces of the airport’s once-standing buildings.

The airport is a major hub for travelers to the region, and its destruction may hamper recovery efforts for St. Martin and nearby islands.

