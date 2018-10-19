Watch: Is This The Best Political Ad Ever?

A pro-GOP election ad is making waves for comparing the economic and jobs boom under President Trump, to the mob-like mentality of leftists who continue to protest prosperity and the revitalization of America.

The ad contains the slogan Jobs Not Mobs, which President Trump mentioned in tweets Thursday and Friday as the US enjoys the best black and hispanic unemployment numbers in history.

The “mobs” reference pertains to unruly leftist hordes, such as those which swarmed the nation’s capital during the hearings over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

