Watch: Israel Activates Iron Dome, Downs Multiple Rockets

Image Credits: JACK GUEZ / Contributor / Getty.

Air raid sirens sounded Friday evening near the Israeli city of Sderot, which sits a short distance from the border with Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Force.

Following two sets of rocket attacks near Sderot that originated in the Gaza Strip, Haaretz has reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in contact with the IDF chief of staff and is “instructing the army to respond to the rocket fire with the necessary measures.”

Video captured nearby showed Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepting several projectiles.


ELINT reported at least 10 rockets had been fired from Gaza and the the Iron Dome system intercepted eight of them. However, the IDF only reported seven rockets, claiming all had been shot down. One person reported a rocket landed in a field outside Sderot.




Roughly 42 minutes after sounding the first alarm, the IDF reported a second wave of rockets had been detected, triggering air raid sirens once again. Arutz Sheva confirmed that one rocket struck a house in Sderot without causing injuries.

The IDF tweeted a picture of the damage, which included a broken cornice and some exposed rebar.


​On Thursday, Israeli fighters shot down an unidentified drone flying over the Gaza Strip, which is autonomously governed by the Palestinian Hamas group. The IDF said that air raid sirens in Beiri and Alumim, several miles south of Sderot, sounded on Thursday as well, and one rocket landed in a field. The AP reported Israeli airstrikes in response hit two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza.

​​​​Earlier this week, Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin said the country’s air defense systems were on high alert over fears of a possible Iranian reprisal, following Israeli strikes against so-called “Iranian proxies” in the region.

See The Strategic Withdrawal From Syria Laid Out


Alex Jones breaks down the history behind and leading up to the withdrawal of U.S. Troops from Syria.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

More Middle Eastern Countries Join US In Sanctions Against Hezbollah-Linked Iranian Financial Network

More Middle Eastern Countries Join US In Sanctions Against Hezbollah-Linked Iranian Financial Network

World at War
Comments
Turkey and Russia to start patrolling Kurdish areas in northern Syria together on Friday – Erdogan

Turkey and Russia to start patrolling Kurdish areas in northern Syria together on Friday – Erdogan

World at War
Comments

Mole Inside ISIS Essential to Al-Baghdadi Raid, Officials Say

World at War
Comments

Report: Imprisoned Islamic State Jihadis Carrying AIDS, Other Diseases Ask for Return to West

World at War
Comments

The Many Deaths of Baghdadi

World at War
Comments

Comments