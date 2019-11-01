Watch: Israel Activates Iron Dome, Downs Multiple Rockets

Air raid sirens sounded Friday evening near the Israeli city of Sderot, which sits a short distance from the border with Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Force.

Following two sets of rocket attacks near Sderot that originated in the Gaza Strip, Haaretz has reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in contact with the IDF chief of staff and is “instructing the army to respond to the rocket fire with the necessary measures.”

Video captured nearby showed Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepting several projectiles.

Seems like a large barrage towards the college town of Sderot and communities in southern #Israel bordering the northern #GazaStrip. Incoming rocket sirens keep going off pic.twitter.com/9cfbm5GfTa — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 1, 2019



ELINT reported at least 10 rockets had been fired from Gaza and the the Iron Dome system intercepted eight of them. However, the IDF only reported seven rockets, claiming all had been shot down. One person reported a rocket landed in a field outside Sderot.

Vanavond werden vanuit Gaza raketten vanuit Gaza op Sderot afgevuurd. Het Iron Dome luchtafweersysteem kwam in actie: pic.twitter.com/wIyFPcAee9 — CIDI (@CIDI_nieuws) November 1, 2019



Another video showing Iron Done missiles intercepting rockets from Gaza launched towards Sderot, Israel pic.twitter.com/lVWL6F4WHs — DLAMN (@DLAMNscw) November 1, 2019



RAW FOOTAGE: The moment the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted 7 rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel. pic.twitter.com/jxOTpbeHhT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 1, 2019



Roughly 42 minutes after sounding the first alarm, the IDF reported a second wave of rockets had been detected, triggering air raid sirens once again. Arutz Sheva confirmed that one rocket struck a house in Sderot without causing injuries.

The IDF tweeted a picture of the damage, which included a broken cornice and some exposed rebar.

This family home in southern Israel was just hit by a rocket fired from Gaza. So far: 10 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians. 8 of those rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome System. pic.twitter.com/eTvhuTK2BE — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 1, 2019



​On Thursday, Israeli fighters shot down an unidentified drone flying over the Gaza Strip, which is autonomously governed by the Palestinian Hamas group. The IDF said that air raid sirens in Beiri and Alumim, several miles south of Sderot, sounded on Thursday as well, and one rocket landed in a field. The AP reported Israeli airstrikes in response hit two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza.

​​​​Earlier this week, Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin said the country’s air defense systems were on high alert over fears of a possible Iranian reprisal, following Israeli strikes against so-called “Iranian proxies” in the region.

