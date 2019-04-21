Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Keith Ellison, all identify themselves with Islam. And because they were sworn into congress using the Quran, which teaches lying as a virtue, they can legally lie to the American people so long as it benefits Islam.

Ever since Muhammad died fourteen-hundred years ago, so-called “radical” Muslims have dedicated their lives to an endless war against Christians and Jews. And moderate Muslims claim that the Quran is misunderstood, and that violent jihad is not true Islam.

But the difference between a religion that accidentally inspires mass murder, and one that deliberately inspires mass murder, is meaningless. When you see the true history of Islam, there is no rational excuse for any righteous person to defend it.