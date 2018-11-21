Watch: Jim Acosta Re-introduced into Press Briefing Room, in Epic Meme

CNN reporter Jim Acosta appears bewildered as he’s re-introduced into the White House press briefing room, in an excellent Thanksgiving-themed meme just in time for the holidays.

In another viral meme, several pooches watching President Trump on TV show they’re more well-behaved than the White House correspondent, whose press pass was revoked by the administration before being reinstated earlier this week.

