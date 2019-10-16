Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Defends Hunter Biden

ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel defended Hunter Biden after his disastrous interview Tuesday, while taking a pot shot at Eric Trump’s wife Lara.

Sounding more like a Democrat PR spokesperson than a stand-up comedian, Kimmel prefaced his Biden defense segment with a BS stat about Trump reaching 13,000 lies before going on to claim the president had been making “false” claims about Hunter.

“Many of the president’s false claims lately have been about Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his work with a gas company in Ukraine,” the left-leaning comedian stated.

“Hunter Biden had an interview with ABC News this morning in which he admitted he probably wouldn’t have been asked to serve on the board of that company if his father wasn’t vice president,” Kimmel said, adding the punchline “unlike Ivanka Trump, who earned her role in the White House on the merits of her line of stylish pumps.”

“Team Trump has been spreading all sorts of unproven nonsense about Hunter Biden, and I don’t get that,” Kimmel added. “I mean, why would they align themselves with these conspiracy theories when they can just point out that Hunter Biden is a 49-year-old man with two bracelets? For me, that’s all I need to know.”

Despite Kimmel’s attempts to deflect, Hunter’s interview was perceived as a calamity even by leftists given he admitted his father’s role as vice president helped him secure the cushy $83 thousand a month job on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

Rounding out his anti-Trump monologue, Kimmel also launched an attack on the president’s daughter-in-law Lara, who praised the decision to withdraw troops from Syria, noting most Americans would have to Google who the Kurds are.

“They’d also have to google, ‘Who is the heartless imbecile with lip injections on my TV right now?’” the former Man Show host jested. “The Kurds, Lara, are our allies, and if they get slaughtered ISIS moves in. They’re really scraping the bottom of the Trump-family barrel on the news.”



