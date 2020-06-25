Watch: Joe Biden Claims Over 120 Million Americans Have Died from COVID-19

Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden emerged from his basement for a campaign rally, but as usual he couldn’t keep his words straight.

Speaking to a crowd in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Biden falsely claimed over 120 million Americans had died from the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Joe Biden is very confused. He just falsely claimed 120 million Americans (more than one-third of the country) died from the coronavirus. This is after he previously claimed 150 million Americans died from guns. He's not playing with a full deck, folks. #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/GwKgdiFjdb — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 25, 2020

“He’s not playing with a full deck, folks,” wrote the Trump War Room Twitter account.

Biden is famous for his flubs.

At a Democrat debate earlier this year, Biden once again confused his words when he asserted that nearly half of the population, 150 million people, had perished due to guns.

No wonder President Trump last week described Biden as “not all there.”

