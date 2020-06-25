Watch: Joe Biden Claims Over 120 Million Americans Have Died from COVID-19

Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden emerged from his basement for a campaign rally, but as usual he couldn’t keep his words straight.

Speaking to a crowd in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Biden falsely claimed over 120 million Americans had died from the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

“He’s not playing with a full deck, folks,” wrote the Trump War Room Twitter account.

Biden is famous for his flubs.

At a Democrat debate earlier this year, Biden once again confused his words when he asserted that nearly half of the population, 150 million people, had perished due to guns.

No wonder President Trump last week described Biden as “not all there.”


Owen exposes Trevor Noah’s latest interview with Joe Biden.

