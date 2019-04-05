Watch: Joe Biden Jokes About Groping Scandal

Former Vice President Joe Biden turned a years-long scandal about inappropriately groping women and children into a joke at a speech Friday.

The potential 2020 Democrat presidential candidate was speaking at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers when he touched on the allegations.

“I just want you to know, I had permission to hug Lonnie,” Biden said at the start of his speech.

Later, after he invited children on stage, Biden also joked about touching and children as he put his arm around a boy, saying, “He gave me permission to touch him.”

He later joked, “Everybody knows I like kids better than people.”

Allegations of unwanted advances against the VP have received fresh scrutiny following new accusations brought forth by a Nevada assemblywoman last week, who claimed Biden inappropriately smelled her hair and kissed her head during a campaign event.


Related Articles

VIDEO: Elderly Man Attacked For MAGA Hat

VIDEO: Elderly Man Attacked For MAGA Hat

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Rand Paul Blocking Release Of Mueller Report To Force Investigation Of Clinton, Comey, Brennan

Rand Paul Blocking Release Of Mueller Report To Force Investigation Of Clinton, Comey, Brennan

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Says Trump Might Not Want to be Re-Elected

U.S. News
comments

Sharpton Emerges as 2020 Kingmaker as Dems Compete For His Approval

U.S. News
comments

Chicago to Sue Jussie Smollett After He Refuses to Pay For Police Overtime

U.S. News
comments

Comments