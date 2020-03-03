Watch: Joe Biden Pledges To Make Beto His Gun-Grabbing Czar

Former Vice President Joe Biden proclaimed he’d put failed Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in charge of “taking care of the gun problem.”

During a rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday evening, Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke emerged on stage to throw his support behind Biden, who’s desperately vying for the state’s delegates on Super Tuesday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden,” O’Rourke announced, before introducing Biden in Spanish as “el proximo presidente,” or “the next president.”

Joe Biden Pledges To Make BETO His Gun Grabbing Czar pic.twitter.com/ygZO43JJDa — News Supreme (@News_Supreme1) March 3, 2020

Biden returned the favor by promising Beto a position in his administration.

“I want to make something clear — I’m gonna guarantee you, this is not the last you’re seeing of this guy,” Biden said, adding, “You’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me, you’re gonna be the one who leads this effort. I’m counting on you, I’m counting on you, we need you badly.”

At a cringe-worthy exchange between the two inside a Whataburger restaurant, Biden reiterated Beto would “change the face” of gun control.

Joe Biden: “if I win,” Beto O'Rourke, who wants mandatory gun confiscation, will “change the face” of gun control pic.twitter.com/h0ANUXP5qi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

Recall that O’Rourke long ago revealed his disdain for the Second Amendment.

During a Democrat debate last September, Beto answered one question by going on an anti-gun rant in which he stated, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”



Finally, after 3 presidential campaigns, Biden wins his FIRST primary.

