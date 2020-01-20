Watch: Joe Biden Ties Donald Trump to KKK During Speech in Black Church

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden drew ties between President Donald Trump and the Ku Klux Klan during a sermon in a black church Sunday.

Breitbart reports:

“We can defeat this moment of hate. … This president and his — the Ku Klux Klans and the rest of them, they think they’ve beaten us again. But they have no idea — we’re just coming back. God love you all,” Biden told the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina.

Biden also recycled the debunked myth claiming President Trump once referred to neo-Nazis at a Charlottesville rally as “very fine people.”

“They asked the president what he thought, and he said, ‘There are very fine people on both sides’,” Biden told the congregation, pushing the lie Trump is a Nazi sympathizer.

In actuality a transcript of the president’s remarks shows Trump was merely remarking that there were “very fine people on both sides” who attended the rally, and he was not referring to fringe or extremist groups, whom he has repeatedly disavowed and denounced.

Check out a transcript of the president’s remarks from the Aug. 15, 2017, press conference following the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.



