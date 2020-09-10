WATCH: Joe Biden Told Americans Not to ‘Panic’ About Coronavirus in February

Former Vice President Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for downplaying the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year to discourage panic — but he himself told Americans not to panic about the disease.

Sean Hannity aired archival footage on Fox News of Biden speaking to supporters in Sumter, South Carolina, on Feb. 28 — one day before Biden won the state’s primary, securing his first victory in three presidential campaigns and creating a path to the nomination.

“Barack [Obama] and I, when we were — as president and vice president – we took on the virus that was threatening all of Africa and, uh, the rest of the world,” Biden said, forgetting the name of the Ebola virus. “And we set up a mechanism that worked.

“But I want to take a moment to say it’s not a time to panic about coronavirus, but coronavirus is a serious public health challenge.”

Read more



Alex Jones breaks down the Chinese Communist Government working through the establishment Democrats to negotiate America’s surrender.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!