If you have been living under a rock, then Joe Biden is your man.

When Biden isn’t hocking his economic vision for America like a used car salesman, Sleepy Joe’s campaign is a full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome troll-fest.

At the heart of his rhetoric, the long-standing hoax that Trump was referring to white supremacists when he spoke of fine people on both sides.

Can we put this lie to rest?

Speaking of half of the story, Biden called out the Trump Administration for overseeing the ripping apart of families that have illegally crossed the border, yet doesn’t mention that a growing percentage of those families are fraudulent.

As Biden appeals to bleeding hearts using a deceptive master narrative, children are being trafficked as a one-way ticket to enter the U.S., while undocumented women on both sides of the border are endlessly raped as the Democrats turn a blind eye.

Biden appears to be reverberating from the echo chamber of the loathsome Democratic broken record, from embarrasments like Ohio Representative Ms. Fudge for example.

And as we go forward, Obama still won’t throw his full support behind Creepy Joe. But in true troll fashion, Biden made the press abundantly aware that he attended Sasha Obama’s graduation, doing whatever it takes to attach the long dead Obama vibe close to his zombie-walk of a campaign.