WATCH: Joe Rogan Confirms He's Leaving LA for Texas

Comedian Joe Rogan made it official Friday he’s packing up and moving from Los Angeles to Texas.

Speaking to New York Times bestselling author Joe De Sena, Rogan said he was tired of dealing with the “overcrowding” in the LA area being underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places and somewhere where there’s a little bit more freedom,” the UFC announcer told De Sena.

“I think it’s exposing the fact that it’s a real issue. When you look at the number of people that are catching Covid because of this overpopulation issue. When you look at the traffic. When you look at the economic despair. When you look at the homelessness problem that’s accelerated radically over six, seven, ten years – I think there’s too many people here. I don’t think it’s tenable.”

The announcement follows a podcast deal between Rogan and Spotify in May estimated at nearly $200 million.

Rogan briefly explained some of his love for Texas in a previous podcast earlier this year with Eddie Bravo:

Rogan’s not the only high profile individual from the Golden State looking for greener pastures in Texas.

On Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would be building his newest and largest US factory in Austin, amid reports of soaring stock prices.

