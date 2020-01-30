Watch: John Bolton Praised Trump’s Ukraine Call Before Getting Fired

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton changed his tune on how he felt about the commander-in-chief’s July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart after he was fired from his White House post.

While Bolton claims he resigned in early September 2019, Trump said he fired him.

On August 27, 2019, Bolton described Trump’s July 25 phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) as “very warm and cordial calls” and acknowledged that corruption poses a significant problem for Ukraine.

However, Bolton’s story changed after Trump allegedly fired him.

Bolton now claims he was concerned about the contents of the July 25 conversation between Trump and Zelensky. The phone call is at the heart of the impeachment and ongoing Senate trial to remove or acquit Trump.

