WATCH: Journalist Patrick Howley Assaulted, Banned From Menards For Not Wearing A Mask

I was banned for life from the Menards chain of home improvement stores after I chose not to wear a Scamdemic mask in the store, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Menards employees refused to recognize the Americans with Disabilities Act and instead banned me for life from the store after I was attacked by a rage-filled mask normie who also followed my friend and I out to our vehicle.

Fun times in New America! ENJOY! (NOTE: The Video Cuts Out Around The 7 Minute Mark, Simply Go Back And Start Playing It After the 7-minute timestamp to see the deranged attack on me).

How To Not Wear A Mask At Store https://t.co/Ax3eWHDNCR — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) September 8, 2020

From the Menards website:

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) acknowledges the closer you are to others, the greater the need to wear a mask or face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To demonstrate our commitment to the safety of our Guests and Team Members, all shoppers and workers will follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask or face covering when in our stores. We provide face masks to our Team Members and have single masks available for purchase for a nominal charge at the service desk by the store entrance. We are requiring Guests and Team Members to wear masks while shopping at all store locations.

However, the CDC specifically advises against confronting those not wearing masks:

The CDC’s new guidelines are intended to promote face coverings, while defusing confrontations with people who refuse to wear face coverings. Some of the suggestions include: – Offering customers options that minimize their contact with other customers, such as curbside pickup, personal shoppers or home delivery – Advertise COVID-19 related policies on websites

