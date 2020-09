Vocalist Joy Villa claims she was discriminated against politically by an irate Uber driver who refused to transport her to the airport due to a “Trump 2020” dress.

Villa described her awful ride-share experience in a video uploaded to YouTube Tuesday, explaining she was wearing the same dress she wore earlier this year at the 2020 Grammys, and claiming she decided to change out of the outfit before her next Uber arrived.

