Watch: Justice Roberts Refuses To Read Question from Sen. Rand Paul About Eric Ciaramella

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts refused to read a question from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) containing the name of suspected whistleblower Eric Ciaramella during the Senate impeachment trial Thursday.

Senator @RandPaul sends question to the desk during Impeachment Trial. Chief Justice Roberts: "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted." pic.twitter.com/Yk89V9ermF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2020

After reading the question to himself, Roberts announced, “The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted.”

Sen. Paul later held a press conference where he read his question and insisted he “made no reference to any whistleblower.”

Sen. @RandPaul: "My question made no reference to any whistleblower…" He then reads the question. "I think this is an important question. One that deserves to be asked." pic.twitter.com/D2iafDrv4X — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

Sen. Paul also addressed the matter on Twitter, adding that his question was not about any “whistleblower,” but rather about whether the court was aware Ciaramella and Misko, who work at the National Security Council, may have conspired to impeach Trump ahead of impeachment proceedings.

My exact question was: Are you aware that House intelligence committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella while at the National Security Council together 1/2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020 and are you aware and how do you respond to reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal house impeachment proceedings. 2/2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

Journalists and others on social media slammed Justice Roberts’ decision to censor Sen. Paul:

Why was Rand Paul's question not asked? By what law or what justification was he silenced? This is extremely scary to witness and answers are needed. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 30, 2020 I'd like Roberts to explain the legal basis for denying @RandPaul's questions about Ciaramella and Misko. Because I don't believe there is one. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 30, 2020 If Roberts won't even utter the name of the individual who started this whole farce, it suggests he may similarly refuse to subpoena the whistleblower, whom @RCInvestigates identified as Eric Ciaramella, should the Senate vote to call witnesses. https://t.co/ZwCUgjphcb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 30, 2020 Given Chief Justice John Roberts' censorship of a senator in the discharge of the senator's duties, the following question must now be posed on the floor: In the event a chief justice were impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, who would preside over his trial? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 30, 2020 John Roberts did nothing while the FISA court which he personally oversees illegally spied on an American citizen. He did nothing when DOJ determined the court was defrauded. But when a senator asked a question? Roberts shut that down. Twice. What a disgraceful coward. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 30, 2020 Rand Paul's question was brilliant because the question did *not* reveal the alleged identity of the whistleblower The media claiming that Paul revealed the identity of the whistleblower proves 1-thing: That they knew who the whistleblower was and hid it from the American public https://t.co/OV0yy138BS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2020 Why did the Chief Justice just block a question from @RandPaul on the origins of this circus? America deserves to know the truth, including who did Schiff meet with, when and why! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 30, 2020



