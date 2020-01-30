Watch: Justice Roberts Refuses To Read Question from Sen. Rand Paul About Eric Ciaramella

UPDATE (January 30, 2020 6:05PM CT): After Paul posted the question he was denied to Twitter, President Donald Trump retweeted the senator’s thread.

Original story continues below…

***

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts refused to read a question from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) containing the name of suspected whistleblower Eric Ciaramella during the Senate impeachment trial Thursday.

After reading the question to himself, Roberts announced, “The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted.”

Sen. Paul later held a press conference where he read his question and insisted he “made no reference to any whistleblower.”

Sen. Paul also addressed the matter on Twitter, adding that his question was not about any “whistleblower,” but rather about whether the court was aware Ciaramella and Misko, who work at the National Security Council, may have conspired to impeach Trump ahead of impeachment proceedings.

Journalists and others on social media slammed Justice Roberts’ decision to censor Sen. Paul:


