Watch Justin Trudeau Get Downright Annihilated By A Few Good Canadians

Justin Trudeau had a big Monday. He kicked it off by mansplaining to a woman that the word “mankind”was offensive and she should used the word “peoplekind” instead.

And then a video surfaced of Trudeau basically calling Canadian veterans greedy for asking too much of the already liberal Canadian government.

Well, the people of Canada aren’t taking too kindly to such accusations.

“For 10 years, that party wrapped themselves in the flag every chance they got,” Trudeau told a crowd, just before he was shouted down by angry Canadian patriots.

One guy even yelled, “Did you run out of coloring books, Trudeau?”

Justin Trudeau looked a Canadian Veteran in the eyes and told him he was asking for too much from the Liberal government. That is shameful, and Trudeau must apologize for his insulting treatment of Veterans. pic.twitter.com/IKWACjncmj — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 7, 2018

