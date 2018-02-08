Watch Justin Trudeau Get Downright Annihilated By A Few Good Canadians

Image Credits: Justin Ling / Flickr.

Justin Trudeau had a big Monday. He kicked it off by mansplaining to a woman that the word “mankind”was offensive and she should used the word “peoplekind” instead.

And then a video surfaced of Trudeau basically calling Canadian veterans greedy for asking too much of the already liberal Canadian government.

Well, the people of Canada aren’t taking too kindly to such accusations.

“For 10 years, that party wrapped themselves in the flag every chance they got,” Trudeau told a crowd, just before he was shouted down by angry Canadian patriots.

One guy even yelled, “Did you run out of coloring books, Trudeau?”

