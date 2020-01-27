Watch: Kaitlin Bennett Invades Women's March

Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett attended the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. to interview demonstrators on a variety of topics.

In the first video, Bennett asks marchers if they’re bothered by the fact that the Democratic Party’s frontrunners are all white.

Predictably, the majority of the liberal voters were upset by the whiteness of the party and care more about their candidate’s skin color than their platform.

Next, Bennett wanted to find out if women’s rights include the right to defend themselves with whatever firearm deemed necessary to do so.

The majority of march attendees support a woman’s “right to choose” to have an abortion, but not their right to choose how to protect themselves.

Lastly, watch Women’s March demonstrators get triggered by Kaitlin’s presence as she walked through the protest alongside Alex Jones.

