Watch: Kaitlin Bennett Meets Antifa

Kaitlin Bennett ran into a group of Antifa members in Dallas, Texas and per-usual, the face-covered communists had nothing to say.

Alex Jones rode into the Dallas Trump rally in an armored vehicle Thursday with a bullhorn to shout warnings of a Deep State coup attempt against President Trump.

Alex Jones Swarmed By ANTIFA Mob In Dallas, Texas



Antifa counter-demonstrators confronted Trump supporters and attacked reporters outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, as police ignored the flagrant criminality.

See Why The Left Is Terrified & Going For A Coup Against President Trump!



The Democrats have controlled people of color ever since LBJ and the Left has convinced black people that the Dems will take care of them. Here is proof that Democrats are losing control over people of color in America.

White Liberal Gets Schooled by Black Trump Supporter!



Why do Liberals think they know what’s best for us?

Alex Jones Arrives at Trump Rally in Dallas

Armored Vehicle Arrives At Trump Rally https://t.co/KDiGt5Srm6 — DerpState (@DerpState3) October 17, 2019



