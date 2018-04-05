Watch: Kamala Harris Cracks Trump Death Joke on Ellen

Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris joked about the deaths of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions during an appearance on Ellen Thursday.

The potential 2020 Democrat presidential contender was asked who she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with.

“If you had to be stuck on an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?” Ellen asked.

“Does one of us have to come out alive?” Harris answered, cackling along with the audience’s laughter.