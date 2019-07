Miss Michigan 2019 winner Kathy Zhu was stripped of her title due to tweets that were deemed “offensive” by the pageant. Kathy joins Owen Shroyer on the War Room to break down this shocking story of liberal hypocrisy toward Trump supporters.

Zhu also joined Owen back in February discussing backlash from her sorority for being an open conservative, and her decision to fight back against the political bigotry by starting her own organization.