An old video of Kellyanne Conway embracing two co-hosts of Showtime’s “The Circus” during a 2016 election night victory party has taken on new meaning in the wake of various allegations of misconduct against suspended NBC News political analyst Mark Halperin.

In the video, Conway runs up and hugs Mark McKinnon and John Heilemann, but not Halperin.

CNN published a report this week with five different women alleging sexual misconduct against him while he worked at ABC News from 1997 to 2007.

Read more