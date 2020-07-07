Watch: Kellyanne Conway Attacks Biden's Record of Creepy Statements, Actions

Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden’s record of creepiness was put on blast by presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway during a press conference Tuesday.

Speaking to the press outside the White House, Conway said Trump could pull off a victory against Biden in November because the former vice president continues to live up to negative perceptions voters already have about him.

.@KellyannePolls: Joe Biden has a record of creepy statements and actions “that make me very uncomfortable, certainly as a mother but as a person who breathes air and exercises brain capacity." Oh my Savage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AuorxGkRdh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2020

Conway said a similar thing happened in 2016, and cited a Washington Post poll during the 2016 election where over 60 percent of respondents said they found Clinton untrustworthy.

“Elections are choices. It’s not just ‘Are you for Trump or non-Trump?’ because there is no non-Trump. The person’s name is Joe Biden. He too has a record and a lot really creepy statements, actions for sure, but statements that he’s made in the past that make me very uncomfortable, certainly as a mother but as a person who breathes air and exercises brain capacity.”

“It makes me very uncomfortable that he would look at certain other Americans the way he apparently has in the past.”

It’s really hard to say which creepy statements and actions she’s referring to… was it his comments about liking kids touch the hair on his legs?

Maybe Conway’s seen the tons of videos showing Biden groping young girls?

🤡 BIDEN IS A SICK PUPPY: Why Are Democrats Silent on This Grooming Behavior? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/36xh0lAp9l — Mexican O'Crazio CornPop (@jetrotter) June 22, 2020

Or maybe it’s his steady stream of racist, off-color remarks?

I’m sorry, WHO’S the “RACIST” Running for POTUS?

Listen to the AWFUL RACIST things that come out of BIDEN’s mouth‼️

DEMOCRATS are the Party of Slavery & Racism!

Dems are “USING” Blacks for VOTES like they do EVERY Election Year, then do NOTHING for them‼️

pic.twitter.com/Gs9YgZI5Fy — VELASQUEZ (@LaylaAlisha11) June 30, 2020

Who knows? But she’s definitely got a point about his numerous creepy antics.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!