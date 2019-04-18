Watch: Kellyanne Conway Shreds Fake News After Mueller Report Exonerates Trump

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway destroyed the fake news media at a press conference following Thursday’s release of the Mueller report.

“This is the success of the Democrats in the first 100 days,” Conway began the presser, holding up a blank piece of paper.

Elsewhere in the interview, Conway referred to the FBI Special Counsel’s probe as a “political proctology exam” from which the president emerged with a “clean bill of health,” and told the media it was “time to move on” from the investigation.

“That should make people very good about democracy,” Conway said, referring to the report. “And it should make people feel really great that a campaign I managed to its successful end did not collude with any Russians.”

“We’re accepting apologies today, too,” Conway offered, “for anybody who feels the grace in offering them.”

Speaking to the narrative pushed by the media that the Trump campaign had relied on Russia in order to beat Democrat challenger Hillary Clinton, Conway noted:

“When I needed to find negative information about Hillary Clinton and how to beat her, I looked no further than Hillary Clinton.”

She later elaborated on Twitter: “We had Wisconsin. We didn’t need WikiLeaks. Don’t lose sight of what an awful day this is for awful candidate with awful excuses for running awful campaign.”


Related Articles

Historic Mural Removed From School Because it Only Features White Children

Historic Mural Removed From School Because it Only Features White Children

U.S. News
Comments
"I'm Fucked": Trump's Initial Reaction to Learning of Special Counsel Investigation

“I’m Fucked”: Trump’s Initial Reaction to Learning of Special Counsel Investigation

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Discusses Mueller Report With 8 People Who All Completely Agree With Each Other

U.S. News
comments

Trump: ‘Dirty Cops’ At FBI Paid ‘Fake Dossier Author’ Steele

U.S. News
comments

NXIVM Sex-Cult Prosecutors Have Evidence Of Illegal Clinton Campaign Contributions For “Political Influence”

U.S. News
comments

Comments