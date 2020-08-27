WATCH: Kenosha Protesters Yell, Honk Vehicle Horns in Residential Areas

Demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, took to residential areas Wednesday, the fourth night of protests, honking vehicle horns and yelling to wake up the neighborhood.

One video, taken by The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott, shows demonstrators lining the street and honking their horns in what she believes to be “one of the wealthier areas of Kenosha”:

We’ve marched to, I believe, one of the wealthier areas of Kenosha. The crowd is honking and yelling to wake up the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/wckD4X0Unb — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 27, 2020

Town Hall’s Julio Rosas captured a similar scene, demonstrators taking their protest to residential areas.

