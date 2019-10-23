During Tuesday night’s opening game between the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, a young boy held up a t-shirt reading, “Fight For Freedom Stand With Hong Kong.”

The child was protesting the NBA’s recent kowtowing to the communist nation.

This kid is a LEGEND.😂 Watch how the clever little dude tricks the NBA into airing his pro-Hong Kong shirt! 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/GOq4Vw4hWj — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) October 23, 2019

Perhaps the young man was inspired by Infowars’ Owen Shroyer who was recently kicked out of a San Antonio Spurs game for holding a banner saying, “China Owns The NBA.”

During the pregame singing of the National Anthem, Lakers star and China stooge Lebron James was caught on camera interrupting the song to shout “Let’s go!” at the crowd.

If this was the Chinese anthem @KingJames would have showed the proper respect https://t.co/a5yUyXo1dm — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 23, 2019

Fentanyl The Chicom Dragon has a special message for Americans who want to know more about the NBA’s relationship with China.

