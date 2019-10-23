Watch: Kid Tricks NBA Into Airing "Stand With Hong Kong" T-Shirt

During Tuesday night’s opening game between the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, a young boy held up a t-shirt reading, “Fight For Freedom Stand With Hong Kong.”

The child was protesting the NBA’s recent kowtowing to the communist nation.

Perhaps the young man was inspired by Infowars’ Owen Shroyer who was recently kicked out of a San Antonio Spurs game for holding a banner saying, “China Owns The NBA.”

During the pregame singing of the National Anthem, Lakers star and China stooge Lebron James was caught on camera interrupting the song to shout “Let’s go!” at the crowd.

Fentanyl The Chicom Dragon has a special message for Americans who want to know more about the NBA’s relationship with China.

