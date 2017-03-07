Watch: Kids Go Crazy for Trump During White House Visit

The President surprised numerous visitors at the White House Tuesday with a face-to-face greeting that made the crowd go wild.

Footage from inside the White House shows President Donald Trump welcoming children on the first day of White House tours since his inauguration.

As a massive crowd stood gathered behind a velvet rope barrier in the basement, Trump stepped out from behind a partition near a portrait of former First Lady Hillary Clinton and waved at the group, many of whom screamed with delight.

One lucky 10-year-old from Alabama, 5th grader Jack Cornish, even got the opportunity to pose for a picture with the 45th president.

A different angle shows the behind-the-scenes before Trump makes his appearance before the crowd.

Fox News has info on White House tours: