WATCH: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Backs Portland Demonstrations, Despite Violence

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday that he stood by his support for protests in Portland that have turned violent, saying that “individual moments” of violence did not reflect the behavior of demonstrators as a whole.

COVID-19 Response Update from Mayor Garcetti, July 24 Join me live to discuss our COVID-19 response and how we continue to support our communities during this crisis.Closed captioning available at lacityview.org/live. Posted by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday, July 24, 2020

Garcetti had tweeted Thursday in solidarity with the violent demonstrations in Portland, saying that they “represent the best of our democratic ideals.”

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed reporters a video montage of violence during recent demonstrations in Portland, which included scenes of rioters firing fireworks at a federal courthouse, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, setting fires, and toppling a statue of George Washington.

