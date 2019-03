Independent journalist Laura Loomer was banned from CPAC 2019 for confronting CNN’s Oliver Darcy over his censorship lobbying for Facebook and Twitter and his outlet’s regular dissemination of fake news.

RELATED: MUST WATCH: INFOWARS REPORTER INTERVIEWS BRIAN STELTER

Michael Cohen testified that Roger Stone spoke with Julian Assange before the election. Owen points out that other news outlets spoke with Wikileaks and by that standard should be held accountable.