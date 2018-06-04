WATCH: Left-Wing Protester Spits on Officer at Blue Lives Matter Demonstration

Image Credits: screenshot.

A left-wing protester spitting on a police officer marching in a Blue Lives Matter demonstration in Chicago last week is gaining so much notoriety that the police department is offering a reward for the protester’s arrest.

A video of the incident shows the crazed protester verbally abusing the stone-faced officer marching with hundreds of other officers before spitting at him and walking away. The off-duty officer, meanwhile, turned his head towards the protester and just kept walking. The video has gained more than 827,000 views on Facebook alone as of Sunday evening.

Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police offered a $1,000 reward Monday to anyone who had information leading to the left-wing protester’s arrest.

The demonstration, known as “Blue Wednesday,” was a way for the city’s Fraternal Order of Police to voice their displeasure with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

