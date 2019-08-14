Watch: Leftists Threaten Contractor in Fla; Day Before ICE Facility Shot at in Texas

A group of open borders activists threatened employees of a government contractor in Florida that provides facility space for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to detain border crossers and illegal aliens the day before a shooting at the contractor’s offices in Texas.

In exclusive footage captured by Matt Perdie of Breitbart News, protesters with Never Again Action, Miramar Circle of Protection Friends of Miami-Dade Detainees, Food Not Bombs Fort Lauderdale, Students Working for Equal Rights, and the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward County shouted threats at workers and former employees of the GEO Group, a private contractor used by ICE for facility and detention space.



One protester specifically threatened GEO Group’s former general counsel John Bulfin, shouting the locations and addresses of where his children live in the United States.

“We know where all your children live throughout the country … John Bulfin you have kids in [bleeped out], you have kids in [bleeped out],” the protester shouted. “We know everything about you and you won’t just be seeing us here.”

