Watch: Lefty BBC Comedian Booed Off Stage For Tired Brexit 'Jokes'

A comedian who regularly appears on BBC programming was booed off stage and had food thrown at him within minutes of the beginning his routine because he spoke negatively about Brexit and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The tail end of Nish Kumar’s appearance was filmed by members of the audience at a charity cricket lunch in London. The footage shows Kumar refusing to leave the stage, and having to be escorted off.

“I know you want me to leave but I’m not going to do it. Absolutely not.” Kumar can be heard saying in the video.

He was also reported to have bragged to the crowd that he was doing the event for free, but they should have paid a “far right” comedian to do the performance, which incensed the audience even more.

“It was the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” attendee Jon Austin told the Telegraph.

“It was Brexit straight away. He came on and he killed the audience. It took less than a minute. People were booing him. He had bread rolls thrown at him.” Austin added, saying the event in aid of disabled children “wasn’t the place” for politics.

Kumar was also said to have made a joke about himself either looking like a terrorist or a Brazilian, depending on the angle.

When the crowd quickly turned, Kumar reacted by insulting them, calling them “Thick”. “He said ‘what you need here is far right comedians’,” Mr Austin said, adding “‘Far right’ – it was just deeply offensive.”

Kumar is known for routinely appearing on boring BBC panel shows where ranting about Brexit is somehow considered ‘comedy’. He also fronts a ‘comedy’ show called Mash Report on the BBC, where he parrots this kind of material ad nauseum.

In other words, he operates in a total bubble. Put him out in the real world in front of a crowd of middle-aged cricket fans, and this is what happens.

This perfectly underscores how sick British people are of being told what the ‘right’ way of thinking is by establishment hacks like Kumar. All he does is use comedy as a coat for imposing his political beliefs on others. It is simultaneously a horrendous misuse of the art form, and a smarmy declaration of moral superiority.

Kumar sardonically addressed the incident on Twitter, writing “In my defence, it was only one bread roll and it missed me.”

He also posted a YouTube video of Bob Dylan laughing at newspaper reports that people had walked out of one of his concerts after booing him.

It can only be inferred that the suggestion here by Nish is that the people just don’t understand greatness when they see it.

The problem, however, is that Bob Dylan is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists of his time, whereas Nish is a guy who appears on scripted panel shows and at corporate events because he’s not talented or liked enough to score real comedy gigs.