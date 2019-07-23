Watch Live: 1776 Worldwide as Brexiteer Boris Johnson Become Prime Minister Of UK

Theresa May is out — and Boris Johnson, the UK’s new prime minister, says he’s going to “get Brexit done” possibly by Halloween, continuing the nationalist wave pushing back against globalism across the world. Leo Zagami, trans activist Jessica Yaniv, and Danielle Stella join Owen Shroyer on this jam-packed edition of War Room, broadcast weekdays 3-6pm CT.

Also, catch the live streams at infowars.com/show.