Watch Live: The David Knight Show With Owen Shroyer

Owen Shroyer fills in for David Knight to wrap up 2018 with an exclusive broadcast.


Related Articles

TRUMP: U.S. needs larger version of ‘ten foot wall’ around Obama DC mansion

TRUMP: U.S. needs larger version of ‘ten foot wall’ around Obama DC mansion

U.S. News
Comments
Outrage Mob Attacks Louis CK Over Joke About "Non-Binary" People

Outrage Mob Attacks Louis CK Over Joke About “Non-Binary” People

U.S. News
Comments

Facebook temporarily suspends Franklin Graham over post — from 2016

U.S. News
comments

Does “Nude Selfie” In Mueller Probe Belong To Former Playboy Model?

U.S. News
comments

New York Town Hosts Toy Gun Buyback Event For Children

U.S. News
comments

Comments