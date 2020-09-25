Red Alert! Red Alert! Red Alert! Democrats Publicly Announce Coup Plot Against President Trump

Start your weekend informed with the most banned broadcast in the world:

Watch Democrats confess to stealing the 2020 election below:



In their own words, corrupt Democrats confess to how they will use to steal the 2020 election!

Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: “2nd COVID Wave” Approaching?

The establishment is preparing to unleash a manufactured second wave of COVID-19.

On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show we’ll cover the following topics.

-Pfizer Chief Science Officer says virus is over

-Lockdown 2 escalates worldwide

-Masks Off? Uniformed thugs in USA begin arrests

-RBG funeral & legacy—uncomfortable truths

-Media freaks about Electoral College electors. What does the Consitution say?

Watch Live: Long Live Judicial Supremacy https://t.co/mVPIjvOAp8 — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 25, 2020

LIVE 9am EASTERN

➡️Pfizer Chief Science Officer says virus is over

➡️#Lockdown2 escalates — worldwide

➡️#MasksOff? Uniformed thugs in USA begin arrests

➡️ #RBG funeral & legacy—uncomfortable truths

➡️Media freaks about #ElectoralCollege electors

what does #Consitution say — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 25, 2020

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!