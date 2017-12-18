O come all ye faithful to Infowars’ Christmas Spectacular Extravaganza, where we’re defending traditional culture and values. Joining our jam-packed lineup – Trump insider Roger Stone, national security whistleblower Sibel Edmonds, Lt. Col Matt Smith-Meck, former SEAL team leader Craig Sawyer and more. Also stayed tuned through Tuesday, December 19th 6pm CT for our extended transmission.

The Infowars 34 hour Christmas broadcast kicks off with Real News host David Knight breaking down the latest news regarding Bitcoin, the Bundy trial, U.S. funding of ISIS and more.

Live 34HR Coverage: Infowars Christmas Spectacular Extravaganza! – Pt.1

Infowars Christmas Spectacular Extravaganza – PT.2


