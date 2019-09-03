Watch Live: A Storm Is Coming For The 2nd Amendment

Image Credits: Mr.TinDC / Flickr.

On this Tuesday broadcast of the David Knight Show, you’ll find news and analysis that can’t be found on mainstream media outlets, and that’s why the establishment continues to censor this transmission, so be sure to share this link.

Following the latest mass shooting that took place in Texas this holiday weekend, Democrat politicians are predictably attacking the Second Amendment, but this time they are admitting they want confiscation of firearms.

Follow David Knight on Telegram:


Related Articles

Boneheads Biden & Beto Attack 2nd Amendment

Boneheads Biden & Beto Attack 2nd Amendment

Special Reports
Comments
Where Is The Outrage Over Opioid Carnage?

Where Is The Outrage Over Opioid Carnage?

Special Reports
Comments

Alternative Media Is Facing Certain Doom

Special Reports
Comments

The Next Recession Will Crush Millennials

Special Reports
Comments

NBC Declares We Will All Be Crushed By A Cyborg Hell On Earth

Special Reports
Comments

Comments