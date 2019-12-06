UN Plot to Take Over the United States Discovered, Plus MLB Star Aubrey Huff Talks About 2A Controversy

Tune in as Alex Jones looks into another illogical “controversy” whipped up by a perpetually offended news media and its sheeple viewers:

David Knight Show: Academics Call For UN Military To Enforce Climate Hoax Agenda

No sovereign nation can allow the UN to police its citizens

On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show, find out why top “academics” are calling for UN troops to enforce globalist climate change regulations and laws.

This is what Infowars has warned about for over a decade, so remember to share this censored link to help spread tomorrow’s news today.

Watch Live: Calls For UN Military To Enforce Climate Hoax Agenda https://t.co/spPA42zOFH — David Knight (@libertytarian) December 6, 2019

