Alex Jones, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes and reporter Will Johnson deliver a critical message to President Trump — a game plan to save the internet as we know it from the globalist Big Tech censors determined to dictate what you’re allowed to think ahead of the 2020 election.
Watch Live: Action Plan To Save The Internet Delivered To Trump
Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.