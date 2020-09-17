Thursday Live: Alex Jones Breaks Down What Trump is Really Planning to do With the Covid-19 Vaccine

Watch & share this bombshell Thursday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world:

David Knight Show: AG Barr Says Lockdown Is “Greatest Intrusion on Liberty” Since Slavery – Will He Do ANYTHING But Talk?

On day 185 of America being held hostage thanks to COVID lockdowns, this Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show is set to reveal the history behind America’s intelligence agencies in a discussion that explains how they’ve manipulated the public and continue to do so.

Watch Live: Day 185, #Barr Says #Lockdown Is "Greatest Intrusion on Liberty" Since Slavery – Will He Do ANYTHING But Talk? https://t.co/ZYhnigjqYx — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 17, 2020

