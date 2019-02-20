Watch Live: Alabama Mother Who Joined ISIS Denied Re-entry to United States

A woman who left Alabama four years ago and married an ISIS member won’t be let back into the US. On today’s edition of War Room, we’re joined by Oath Keepers ally Dave Roberts, journalist Laura Loomer and more. Tell friends and family to tune in to this live broadcast!
I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019