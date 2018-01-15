GM unveiled a concept car without a steering wheel, which prompted near-universal backlash from the public disgusted with the idea of the government controlling their travel. We also look back the Hawaiian alert scare over the weekend, and how the numerous fail-safes in the system reveal there’s more to the story than what the media’s telling you.

Over the weekend, an alarm for a ballistic missile threat was set off in Hawaii, causing panic and fear. Luckily, it was a false alarm, accidentally set off by a worker. Also, new details involving the Las Vegas shooting have been released, and Democrats are now citing Trump’s alleged “sh**hole” remark as a reason to refuse a deal on DACA. GM is set to release an autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. They hope to get the cars on the street by 2019.