Watch: Alex Jones Arrives At Militarized Virginia Capital

Alex Jones is on the ground in front of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, where Democrats are determined to portray gun owners and conservatives as violent extremists using militarized police and Antifa to spark physical confrontation.

In fact, Antifa has released a violent hit list of Infowars and other conservatives figures ahead of the 2nd Amendment rally on Monday.

Watch the Alex Jones Show to find out more!

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!

