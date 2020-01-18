Watch: Alex Jones Arrives At Soros Women’s March in Armored Truck

Alex Jones crashes the Soros-backed Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Saturday to expose the synthetic demonstration for what it is: an anti-Trump and anti-American gathering of brainwashed leftists.

The battle for the Republic intensifies as the state of Virginia declares a National Emergency in preparation for the Rally Against Gun Confiscation. First and Second Amendment rights advocates are gathering from all across the country to peaceably protest Democrat lawmakers’ sweeping gun control measures that could very well create a constitutional crisis and spark the second American Civil War.

