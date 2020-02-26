Watch: Alex Jones Bullhorns Judge Amy Berman Jackson

Alex Jones defends the First Amendment in Washington D.C. by calling out the embattled federal judge at the center of the Roger Stone case while in the Infowars Battle Tank.

Twitter Version:



Part one of stream:



Alex Jones Bullhorns Judge Amy Berman Jackson https://t.co/FDCDyUZ2hE — BANNED.video (@BANNEDdotVIDEO) February 26, 2020



Don’t miss:

Alex Jones announces his trip to CPAC 2020 this week and explains why the power of Infowars must be present.



Alex Jones breaks down how Judge Amy Berman Jackson has been selected by the Deep State to railroad Roger Stone into federal prison simply because he is pro-Trump.

By the way, Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!