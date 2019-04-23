Watch Live: Alex Jones Bullhorns Outside Trump Meeting With Twitter CEO Dorsey

Alex Jones descended onto Washington D.C. Tuesday to bullhorn outside the White House where President Trump and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey held a closed-door meeting to discuss censorship and the current climate of social media freedom.

“We need you to act now and move against Big Tech censorship, President Trump!” Jones shouted outside the South Lawn.

“It’s beyond critical that you stand up for the First Amendment! You know about the censorship! You know what’s happened! Stand against the Fake News!” Jones bullhorned to Trump.

President Trump tweeted about the surprise White House meeting just hours ago.

“Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!”

Regulations being enacted by the EU/UN actually benefit Big Tech and the globalist agenda of censorship. Alex breaks down solutions for President Trump to act on to keep America from this digital tyranny.


