Watch Live: Alex Jones Bullhorns Outside Trump Meeting With Twitter CEO Dorsey

Alex Jones descended onto Washington D.C. Tuesday to bullhorn outside the White House where President Trump and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey held a closed-door meeting to discuss censorship and the current climate of social media freedom.

“We need you to act now and move against Big Tech censorship, President Trump!” Jones shouted outside the South Lawn.

Alex Jones at the White House. Protesting Big Tech and the arrest of Julian Assange https://t.co/fEhR1yDfme — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 23, 2019

Alex Jones protesting White House part 2 (stop calling me people!) https://t.co/hJbuG0f8FY — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 23, 2019

“It’s beyond critical that you stand up for the First Amendment! You know about the censorship! You know what’s happened! Stand against the Fake News!” Jones bullhorned to Trump.

Alex Jones protesting outside the White House https://t.co/y82Z9rgzN0 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 23, 2019

Alex Jones at the White House pic.twitter.com/YZ8nQoHP2J — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 23, 2019

President Trump tweeted about the surprise White House meeting just hours ago.

“Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!”

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Regulations being enacted by the EU/UN actually benefit Big Tech and the globalist agenda of censorship. Alex breaks down solutions for President Trump to act on to keep America from this digital tyranny.