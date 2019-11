Owen Shroyer hosts this LIVE edition of War Room, weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

Armored Vehicle Confronts Trump InAustin https://t.co/Y49ZrKqR3Z — DerpState (@DerpState3) November 20, 2019



Follow Owen on Telegram!



Also, follow Owen on Tik Tok!



AND stay tuned tonight for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson, weeknights from 7-9 p.m. CT.

By the way, overhaul your body’s cellular engine with our fan-favorite DNA Force Plus!