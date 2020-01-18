Watch Live! Alex Jones Bullhorns White House Over Censorship, Deep State Coup

Alex Jones is in front of the White House bullhorning the Trump administration over Virginia Democrats’ unconstitutional gun grab, the Deep State coup against Trump, and Big Tech’s assault on the First Amendment and election meddling.

Armored Truck Arrives At Soros Women’s March https://t.co/nelVCoNo2k — BANNED.video (@BANNEDdotVIDEO) January 18, 2020

Alex Jones dons pink pussy hat dances with Women’s’ Marchers Video of the day. #WomensMarchDC pic.twitter.com/bk6Y7LoH4v — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 18, 2020

The battle for the Republic intensifies as the state of Virginia declares a National Emergency in preparation for the Rally Against Gun Confiscation. First and Second Amendment rights advocates are gathering from all across the country to peaceably protest Democrat lawmakers’ sweeping gun control measures that could very well create a constitutional crisis and spark the second American Civil War.

